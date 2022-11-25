TAP Air Portugal cabin crew call strike on 8 and 9 December

Cabin crew working for TAP Air Portugal have announced a two-day strike on 8 and 9 December, the Portuguese airline is forced to cancel at least 360 flights (or half of the scheduled flights) and advises passengers to reschedule their flights.

A recurring phenomenon at several airlines: employees complain about high workload, staff shortages, insufficient rest between duties and low wages. Unions called for the two day strike after TAP Air Portugal refused improved working conditions.

As the strike starts on a Portuguese holiday, the airline expects to loose around €8 million.

Despite being saved by the government during the corona-pandemic – the airline received an emergency kit of around €2.5 billion, it reports a loss of €91 million during the first nine months of this year.

The state-owned carrier is still looking for a new shareholder. Air France – KLM Group showed interest in a partnership or a takeover if the “conditions are good“.