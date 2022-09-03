TAP Air Portugal Airbus A320neo collides with motorbike at Conakry airport, killing two

On 2 September, a TAP Air Portugal Airbus A320neo (registered CS-TVI) operated flight TP1492 between Lisbon, Portugal and Conakry, Guinea. During landing at the Guinese airport, the aircraft collided with a motorbike killing the two occupants. The Guinean civil aviation authorities have launched an investigation.

“An investigation conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Guinea (AGAC), with the support of the Department of Security and Protection (SOGEAC), is underway to investigate the causes and responsibilities of the parties involved,” the airport tweeted.

According to the message, the accident occurred at 11:40 pm (local time) on Friday, when flight TP1492 of TAP Air Portugal, originating from Lisbon, hit two individuals who were circulating on a motorbike on the runway.

“The driver identified was a security agent, an employee of a company in charge of protecting the airport’s facilities“, the text stated, expressing “sincere condolences to the bereaved families“.

A press statement issued this morning by TAP Air Portugal states that flight TP1492 had an accident upon landing at Conakry Airport, when a motorbike tried to cross the runway. The occupant of the vehicle lost his life.

An official source from TAP confirmed to the Lusa press agency (Portugal) that there were two fatal victims of the accident.

The airline was forced to cancel the return flight to Lisbon.

The following images appeared on social media:

TAP Air Portugal A320neo collides with a motorbike while landing at Conakry Airport in Guinea. The aircraft rolled out without further incident however both occupants of the motorbike were killed. https://t.co/dmsqEJgfiY pic.twitter.com/kXffAHagOa — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 3, 2022