Air France-KLM is interested in Portuguese airline TAP

The Air France-KLM group is interested in taking a stake in the Portuguese company TAP. At the press conference to present the results of the group, CEO Ben Smith said his company wanted “partnership or acquisition if the conditions are right“.

According to Smith, the merger of the companies is essential for Air France-KLM. “We have been looking for opportunities on the Iberian Peninsula for many years,” said the CEO.

Portuguese Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos has previously indicated that TAP must merge with a major airline to remain viable. Prime Minister António Costa revealed, at the end of September, that the Executive’s plan is to sell TAP’s capital in the next 12 months, even though the State Budget proposal for 2023 does not contain anything under the privatisation heading.

The Portuguese company, which was re-nationalised in 2020, suffered a loss of 1.6 billion euros last year and the government provided more than 2.5 billion euros in support during the corona crisis.