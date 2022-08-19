Tailwind Air announces first-ever seaplane service from New York to Washington, D.C. area

It will soon be possible to fly nonstop to/from Midtown Manhattan to Washington, D.C. area’s convenient College Park Airport up to twice daily

Service will reduce total travel times by up to 60 percent and bypass congested trains and commercial airports and airline services. Fares are from $395 one way. Flights will operate from September 13 for six days a week up to twice daily and are timed for quick day trips and overnight stays.

Two exciting new destinations will be accessible by Tailwind Air seaplanes starting this summer, creating the fastest way to Provincetown, MA from Boston Harbor. Since May 25th 2022, travellers may enjoy a nonstop seaplane flight directly from Boston Harbor (IATA Code: BNH) at Fan Pier Marina to Provincetown Harbor in Massachusetts. Flights from Boston Harbor are approximately 35 minutes from dock to dock and include complimentary water taxi/launch service to and from the seaplane. Tailwind will also offer nonstop and one-stop flights from Manhattan at Skyport Marina at East 23rd Street to Provincetown Harbor, MA.

Fly the Fast Lane with Tailwind Air. Experienced seaplane operator Tailwind Air announces an exciting new destination, creating the fastest way to Washington, D.C. Travellers may now enjoy a nonstop seaplane flight directly from Manhattan’s Skyport Marina at East 23rd Street (IATA code: NYS) to Washington, D.C.’s College Park Airport (IATA code: CGS). Flights to/from Manhattan are approximately 80-90 minutes. Tailwind will be the only scheduled air service inside the Beltway outside of DCA. Scheduled service begins September 13, 2022, and will be operated by a fleet of Cessna Grand Caravans featuring two experienced pilots, eight Economy Plus leather seats, aisle and window access, crisp air-conditioning, and the ability to land on water or at an airport.

To celebrate the launch of this milestone route, Tailwind is offering a “buy one seat, and a companion flies with you free” launch promotion. Available only at flytailwind.com until September 10 for all flights on the new route from September 13 through December 21, 2022.

“We’re very excited to be adding Washington, D.C., to our scheduled service,” explained Peter Manice, Tailwind Air cofounder and director of scheduled services. “When factoring in the full journey—one hour and twenty minutes in the air (comparable to DCA-LGA service except with no need to access crowded and congested airports on both ends) or the three hours fifty minutes for the Acela—Tailwind Air will offer the fastest, least stressful, premium way to travel between DC and Manhattan. That, paired with the unforgettable views, makes this a compelling experience.”

College Park is a historic, uncongested airport 25 minutes from the Capitol, 18 minutes from Chevy Chase, 25 minutes from Georgetown, and 5 minutes from the University of Maryland. With ample free parking adjacent to the modern terminal building, Uber, Lyft, and taxi availability, and just a short walk to the frequent subway service from College Park Metro station (Green Line) and MARC train station, accessing the airport is a breeze.

New York Skyport (NYS) is Manhattan’s dedicated seaplane base. Located at the eastern end of 23rd Street along the East River, Tailwind Air operates all Manhattan departures from there and has a dedicated climate-controlled lounge for all passengers.

“Bypassing the congestion of the northeast corridor between New York and Washington, DC remains the core mission of Tailwind Air. This new D.C. service complements our existing groundbreaking service between Manhattan and Boston Harbor as well as our numerous summer destinations in the Hamptons and Provincetown,” stated Alan Ram, CEO and co-founder of Tailwind Air.

The check-in cutoff is just 10 minutes prior to departure. Tailwind Air erases the hassle and expense of commuting via a commercial airport, train, ferry, or rental car. By eliminating the uncertainty of check-in, security, airport congestion, and drive time delays, Tailwind Air reduces stress and delivers memorable and fast solutions on all of our routes. While Tailwind Air’s turboprop seaplane fleet is young—less than five years on average—seaplane travel certainly is not. The Manhattan Skyport opened in 1936 and has been hosting popular seaplane travel for decades. In addition, seaplane operations have been part of the core transportation landscape of cities such as Seattle, Miami, and Vancouver for nearly a hundred years.

Tailwind Air operates staffed lounges in both Manhattan and Boston Harbor, offering wifi and refreshments. At College Park, travellers have access to a dedicated waiting room, wifi, refreshments, and an outdoor terrace for amazing views of the historic airfield.

With the addition of Washington, D.C., Tailwind Air now serves nine destinations from its Manhattan base. Manhattan destinations are Boston Harbor – Fan Pier Marina (BNH), Washington, D.C. – College Park (CGS), East Hampton, Sag Harbor, Shelter Island, Montauk, Provincetown, Plymouth, and Bridgeport.

Manhattan to Washington, D.C., fares start at $395 each way. Refundable last-minute fares are $795. Prices include all taxes, carrier charges, and government fees. Fare rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Tailwind Air is dog-friendly, although important restrictions apply. A standard-sized rolling bag up to 20 pounds is allowed and included. Optional excess baggage fees and additional restrictions apply.

August 16, 2022