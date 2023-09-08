A Tailwind flight from Antalya to Prague diverts to Bucharest due to possible fuel leak

A Tailwind Airlines plane operating flight TI797 from Antalya (AYT) to Prague (PRG) on 8 September had to make an emergency landing at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport (OTP) due to reported possible fuel leaks.

The Boeing 737-400 registered TC-TLE, with 112 passengers on board, took off from the Turkish resort with a one hour and 45 minutes delay. After reporting the leak, the pilots safely landed the aircraft at the Romanian capital’s airport at around 07:30 local time.

The Bucharest Airports National Company confirmed the emergency landing, stating that the plane detected potential technical problems related to fuel leaks. The plane did undergo some technical checks before continuing its flight to Prague, where it landed with a delay of 5 hours.

Fortunately, this emergency landing did not disrupt other flights to and from the Romanian airport.