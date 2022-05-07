TAAG will operate flights between Luanda and Madrid in codeshare with Iberia

The Angolan state airline TAAG (Transportes Aéreos Angolanos) will operate flights between the African country and Spain starting on July 27 after the two nations signed an agreement this Thursday, company sources confirmed to EFE.

“TAAG and Iberia signed a strategic alliance in Madrid based on a codeshare and interline agreement that will strengthen the connection between Africa and Europe with the Luanda-Madrid route and Luanda as the main hub,” Luís José, head of communications for the Angolan company, told EFE on Friday.

The pact “allows TAAG passengers originating in Luanda and arriving in Madrid to access the entire Iberia network, specifically in Europe and America, with a single ticket, which adds up to more than 100 destinations in 43 countries,” he added.

Passengers arriving in the African country from Madrid and Europe will also have access to the network of national and international destinations of the Angolan airline.

According to José, flights -which will be operated by a TAAG Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with a capacity of 293 seats- will be operated twice a week.

Madrid will be the tenth international destination for TAAG, which already has flights to Lisbon (Portugal), Johannesburg and Cape Town (South Africa), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Windhoek (Namibia), Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Maputo (Mozambique), Lagos (Nigeria) and São Tomé (Sao Tomé and Príncipe).

Spain and Angola were already connected by air with three weekly Iberia flights between 2011 and 2016, but in June of that year, the Spanish company suspended the connection due to the low number of passengers.

During the visit to this African country in April 2021 by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, both governments signed several agreements, including the field of air transport.

Luanda, May 6, 2022