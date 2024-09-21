Home Aircraft Leasing Companies Air Lease Corporation (ALC) TAAG Angola Airlines receives first Airbus A220, marking fleet expansion and new...

TAAG Angola Airlines receives first Airbus A220, marking fleet expansion and new livery

André Orban
On September 19, TAAG Angola Airlines received its first Airbus A220-300 (registered D2-TAA) in Montreal, Canada, as part of a lease agreement for 15 aircraft from Azorra and Air Lease Corp.

The plane, with a seating configuration of 137 passengers (12 in business class and 125 in economy), debuted the airline’s new livery, introduced in July.

The A220-300 is now en route to Luanda, where it will join TAAG’s current fleet of 23 aircraft, which includes Boeing 737NGs, Boeing 777s, and Dash 8-400 turboprops.

This delivery is part of a larger fleet renewal plan, which also includes the future arrival of four Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Additionally, TAAG is preparing to shift its hub to a new international airport in Luanda.

