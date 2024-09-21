TAAG Angola Airlines receives first Airbus A220, marking fleet expansion and new livery

On September 19, TAAG Angola Airlines received its first Airbus A220-300 (registered D2-TAA) in Montreal, Canada, as part of a lease agreement for 15 aircraft from Azorra and Air Lease Corp.

The plane, with a seating configuration of 137 passengers (12 in business class and 125 in economy), debuted the airline’s new livery, introduced in July.

The A220-300 is now en route to Luanda, where it will join TAAG’s current fleet of 23 aircraft, which includes Boeing 737NGs, Boeing 777s, and Dash 8-400 turboprops.

This delivery is part of a larger fleet renewal plan, which also includes the future arrival of four Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Additionally, TAAG is preparing to shift its hub to a new international airport in Luanda.