TAAG Angola Airlines is replacing its Boeing 777 fleet with four Boeing 787 Dreamliners, unveils new livery

TAAG Angola Airlines is renewing its fleet with four Boeing 787 Dreamliners, as announced in a recent press release. The airline’s CEO, Eduardo Fairen, expressed the goal of having a diverse fleet to cater to various flight types, particularly intercontinental connections. The 787 Dreamliner aligns with their strategy for modern, efficient aircraft that can gradually replace their current widebody fleet, providing passengers with an enhanced flight experience.

Boeing’s Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, Anbessie Yitbarek, highlighted that the Dreamliner’s efficiency and passenger comfort will support TAAG Angola Airlines’ plans for fleet modernisation and expansion of international routes.

Currently, TAAG Angola Airlines operates a fleet comprising five 777-300ERs, three 777-200ERs, and seven 737-700s, serving 12 destinations across Africa, Europe, South America, and China.

The press release also noted Boeing’s projection that Africa will require 1,025 aeroplanes over the next two decades, with African air traffic growth forecasted at 7.4%, exceeding the global average growth rate. The 787 Dreamliner has been instrumental in launching over 370 new nonstop routes worldwide since its introduction in 2011, offering significant fuel efficiency and passenger comfort improvements.

Simultaneously, TAAG Angola Airlines unveiled a new livery concept on a Boeing 777 as pictured hereunder.