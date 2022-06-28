Madrid Airport inaugurates a new direct route with Luanda, operated by TAAG

Terminal T4S of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport has been the scene of the inauguration of the new route that connects Madrid with the African city of Luanda, in Angola. The flight, operated by the Angolan airline TAAG, has scheduled two frequencies a week, on Mondays and Fridays. It is the first time that the Airport operates to this destination and also the first time that this company operates in Madrid Barajas.

To celebrate this event, an opening ceremony was held to coincide with the arrival of the first flight to Madrid. Under an arch of balloons at the landing of the flight, the traditional ribbon cutting and a family photo were held, in which various representatives of TAAG were present, led by its CEO, Eduardo Fairen Soria. The event was also attended by the deputy director of AS Madrid-Barajas Airport, Luis Cañón, who gave a few words of welcome.