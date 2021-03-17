Angolan airline TAAG reinstates direct flights to Portugal, Brazil and South Africa

Angolan State airline TAAG will reinstate its direct flights to Portugal, Brazil and South Africa this week. Flights to Portugal start on Wednesday, followed by connections to Brazil on Friday, and those to South Africa from Saturday.

All these flights were suspended in mid-January due to the proliferation of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Passengers taking flights to and from Angola have to present a negative RT-PCR test, taken within 72-hours of boarding.

Source: Portugal Resident