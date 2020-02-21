T-Cement Antonov AN-2 crashes shortly after take-off Magadan-13 Airport, Russia

On 19 February, a T-Cement Antonov AN-2 (RA-40642) operated a domestic flight between Magadan-13 Airport and Seymchan Airport, Russia. Shortly after take-off – about 20 meters height, the aircraft lost speed and the aircraft took a steep nose-up attitude before it dropped and impacted in a snowy field.

The aircraft carried 12 passengers and 2 crew members, 13 people required medical attention. The aircraft that sustained substantial damage operated on a charter flight to deliver shift workers to Seymchan in the Magadan Region.

The Far Eastern Investigation Directorate for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. The investigation is currently considering two versions: a technical malfunction on the aircraft or a violation of pilot rules.