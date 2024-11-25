Swiftair Boeing 737-400, operating for DHL, crashes short of runway Vilnius Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
96

Aviation24.be is following reports of a crashed Swiftair Boeing 737-400 (registered EC-MFE). The aircraft, operating for DHL, departed Leipzig Airport, Germany but crashed in a residential area short of the runway at Vilnius, Lithuania around 3:30 UTC.

At least one person has been confirmed dead, and two others were injured. The plane was carrying four people at the time of the crash, and the pilot was later freed from the cockpit. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, and emergency response teams are on-site to handle the aftermath.

Aviation24 is gathering more information and will update the article accordingly.

