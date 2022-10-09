Swedish woman dies in crash of Cessna 172 aircraft in USA

A young Swedish woman living in the United States has died in a plane crash, state police in Virginia announced in a statement.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon at 15:03 at the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport (PHF/KPHF) when the plane had just taken off.

Swedish licensed commercial pilot Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman was a flight instructor on board the Cessna 172P Skyhawk aircraft (registration N97883), which was flown by a student at the time of the accident. An investigation revealed that during take-off, the student attempted to pull the craft up at too steep of an angle, which caused it to stall. The aircraft dove and crashed into an embankment. It was written off

The student was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. Another student on board was also taken to the hospital.