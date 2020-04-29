Swedish Transport Administration proposes Malmö – Cologne – Brussels night trains

The Swedish Transport Administration “Trafikverket” was commissioned last summer by the Swedish government to investigate conditions of night trains to many European cities. In their final report, they say that the Malmö – Cologne – Brussels link is the most suitable to move forward.

Trafikverket says that agreements have to be signed to make the idea concrete. Germany said that they are not yet prepared to make any agreement.

“Agreements with the countries concerned are a prerequisite for progress in this matter. It may be possible to apply a solution where traffic duty is only decided in Sweden and Denmark, and that the traffic is subsequently commercial. However, there are doubts about such a solution and this needs further study” says Anna Fällbom, Head of Unit Agreement and Financing at the Swedish Transport Administration.

The Malmö – Cologne – Brussels is said to have good traffic conditions “allowing relevant departure and arrival times, opening further connections to other parts of Europe.”