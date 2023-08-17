Swedish national team travelling to World Athletics Championships in Budapest diverted to Slovakia

The Swedish national team for the World Athletics Championships faced a flight drama when their plane, headed to Budapest, was forced to land in Slovakia due to thunderstorms and lightning at the Budapest airport.

The plane finally landed in Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava, 20 miles from their intended destination.

Some athletes chose to stay in Bratislava due to the disruption, with middle-distance runner Hanna Hermansson explaining that they needed proper sleep for their events. Despite the setback, the team remains focused on preparing for the Budapest competition.