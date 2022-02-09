Sweden removes corona entry rules for travellers from EU/EEA countries

Starting from Wednesday, February 9, 2022, travellers from the rest of the European Union and Schengen Area countries will be able to enter Sweden completely restriction-free, including non-vaccinated and non-recovered travellers.

The decision has been announced through a joint press release issued by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice on 7 February and was taken during an extraordinary government meeting held on the same day.

“As part of the continuing work to phase out the infection control measures against COVID-19, the Government today decided to lift all restrictions on entry to Sweden from the Nordic countries and other EU and EEA countries,” the press release notes.

It also explains that the decision has been taken upon an evaluation of the Swedish Public Health Agency that entry restrictions are no longer a proportionate infection control measure.

The ban has been in place since February 2021.

Currently, Sweden permits entry only for travellers from third countries who can present proof of COVID-19 vaccination issued by one of the following countries: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Cabo Verde, El Salvador, the Faroe Islands, Georgia, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Israel, Jersey, Lebanon, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Panama, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Togo, and Tunisia.

Travellers from Bahrain, Chile, Colombia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kuwait, Macao, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates or Uruguay can also enter the country, as well as several certain categories.