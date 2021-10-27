Suspension of the flights of Blue Panorama

ENAC, the Italian National Civil Aviation Authority, informs that today the airline Blue Panorama has notified the suspension of commercial activity starting tomorrow, October 28, 2021, following the crisis in the aviation sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The carrier’s decision follows the procedure initiated by ENAC on 22 October, for the suspension of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and the Air Transport Licence, related to the request for clarification on the financial shortcomings found in the company, but which in any case never had an impact on flight safety.

In acknowledging the communication, therefore, ENAC is proceeding with the suspension of the Air Operator Certificate and the Air Transport Operating Licence of Blue Panorama.

ENAC is inviting passengers in possession of tickets issued by the carrier Blue Panorama to contact the airline for any information and will continue to follow the developments of the situation in the coming days to protect the public interest and passengers.

Rome, 27-10-2021