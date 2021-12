Morocco decided Thursday to extend the suspension of passenger flights to and from the country until at least December 31, according to a note from the Moroccan civil aviation directorate.

The kingdom’s air borders have been closed since 29 November due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the resurgence of the pandemic in Europe.

TUIfly Belgium had organised repatriation flights between 1 and 5 December, but there are still many Belgians blocked in the country.