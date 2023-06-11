Former Air Belgium A340 operates first commercial flight for new operator Surinam Airways

Surinam Airways today operated its first commercial flight from Amsterdam to Paramaribo with the ‘new’ Airbus A340-300, named Pride of Suriname and registered PZ-TCW.

The aircraft departed from Amsterdam Schiphol this morning at 10:57 local time and landed land at Suriname’s international airport Zanderij almost nine hours later, at 14:47 local time.

The new Airbus is leased from V2 Aviation from Dubai. It was formerly flying with Air Belgium under registration OO-ABD. The Slovenian company Skubin Design provided the Airbus with a house style in February by means of stickers applied on parts of the former Air Belgium livery.

The aircraft was in Brussels in recent days for a so-called A-check and arrived at Schiphol yesterday.