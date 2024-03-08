Almost 600 kilos of cocaine intercepted in Suriname plane with destination Amsterdam

Suriname’s Combating International Drugs team (BID team) seized 593 kilograms of cocaine in 17 boxes from a Surinam Airways (SLM) plane departing from Paramaribo for Amsterdam, an Airbus A340-300 registered PZ-TCW formerly leased to Air Belgium as OO-ABD.

The drug shipment was hidden in the engine room beneath the cockpit. The interception followed a report of a disturbance, prompting an investigation by the maintenance department and the involvement of the BID team. The case has been transferred to the Narcotics Brigade for further inquiry.

Additionally, a larger shipment of over 2,000 kilograms of cocaine was intercepted during the extinguishing of a fire in a Nickerie district warehouse. The seized drugs were transported to the police headquarters in Nieuw-Nickerie, with the area extensively cordoned off.