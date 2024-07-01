Air Belgium Airbus A330 unfit to fly for Surinam Airways after collision in Paramaribo

On Friday evening (28 June), Surinam Airways (SLM) had to cancel its flight between Paramaribo and Amsterdam after an Airbus A330-200 (reg. OE-LCL) leased from Air Belgium was hit by a ground vehicle at the airport, according to our Dutch colleagues of Luchtvaartnieuws.

The incident occurred just before departure, affecting flight PY994 which was scheduled to leave at 17:50 local time from Johan Adolf Pengel Airport.

The aircraft involved leased from Air Belgium on a wet-lease basis (including crew), could not depart due to the collision. Passengers initially received information about a delay but were later informed that the flight was cancelled, prompting them to return home without completing their journey.

As of today (1 July), the aircraft is still immobilised in Paramaribo and flight PY994 was also cancelled on 30 June. SLM has committed to keeping passengers informed about the situation.