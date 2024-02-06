Surge in travel interest to France ahead of Paris Olympics 2024, reveals Amadeus data

Six months before the Paris Olympics in 2024, Amadeus data indicates a 25% surge in flight searches to France from July 23 to August 15, 2024, compared to the same period last year.

The top five countries searching for flights to France are the United States, Great Britain, Brazil, Spain, and Canada. Interest in Paris flights has spiked by 33%, with Germans leading the searches with a 144% increase.

Additionally, other Olympic host cities like Lille, Lyon, and Marseille are experiencing notable flight search increases. Despite the surge, the average stay duration remains seven days, with an average search lead time of 3.5 days less than in 2023.