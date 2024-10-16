Surge in hoax bomb threats disrupt Indian airlines, leading to delays and diversions

Indian airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air, have been targeted by at least 10 hoax bomb threats over the past 48 hours, causing widespread panic, delays, and flight diversions. The threats, originating from social media platforms, led to multiple international incidents.

On Tuesday, Singapore deployed fighter jets to escort an Air India Express flight due to a bomb threat, while another Air India plane was forced to land in Canada as a precaution.

The sudden increase in threats since Monday is unexplained, and authorities are investigating. A teenager has been detained in connection with some of the threats. Airlines have suffered significant financial losses due to these disruptions, and Air India is considering legal action to recover damages.

Every Indian airport has a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee that evaluates these threats and involves various security measures. The ongoing incidents have led to international cooperation, with authorities in Singapore and Canada involved in the investigations.