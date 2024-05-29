Super Air Jet Airbus A320 ends up in soft ground upon landing Weda Bay Airport, Indonesia

Bart Noëth
On 25 May, a Super Air Jet Airbus A320 (registered PK-STD) ran off runway 127 on landing at Weda Bay Airport, Indonesia coming to a stop about 30 meters further with all gear on soft ground.

None of the 172 passengers and crew members aboard domestic flight IU2180 from Manado was hurt.

