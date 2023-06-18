WestJet to shut down a second airline, Sunwing, and integrate it into its main business

WestJet, a Calgary-based airline, plans to wind down Sunwing Airlines and merge it with its mainline business within two years. The decision is part of an effort to streamline operations and open up new markets for Sunwing Airlines and its workers.

The move follows WestJet’s recent decision to fold its budget subsidiary, Swoop, under its flagship banner. The consolidation of Sunwing Airlines into WestJet’s operations comes after WestJet acquired Sunwing’s main airline and vacation divisions last month.

However, the memo obtained by The Canadian Press did not indicate that Sunwing Vacations would be shut down, suggesting that WestJet planes could still fly Sunwing tour package customers. Sunwing Vacations will continue to operate as part of the WestJet Group and will not be affected by the airline integration.

The merger of Swoop and Sunwing Airlines into WestJet’s operations highlights the major consolidation in the Canadian aviation market.