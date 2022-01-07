Canadian Sunwing Airlines cancels return flight of partying maskless social media influencers

Before New Year’s Eve, a group of 154 Canadian social media influencers departed on a Sunwing Airlines charter flight from Montreal, Canada, to Cancun, Mexico. Footage on social media caused uproar, the airline cancelled the group’s return flight and they are also banned on other Canadian airlines (Air Canada/Air Transat). Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau called them “idiots” while the Canadian aviation authorities launched an investigation.

During the flight, the group started dancing in the aisle, drank their own alcohol and vaped, without the required mouth mask, all against international aviation regulations. Flight attendants were not able to control the crowd and hid in their galleys.

Quebec " influencers" decided to turn their Sunwing flight into their own person nightclub. We should have let them separate…. pic.twitter.com/BmW4OhhDwA — Dean Blundell Sports,News and Podcast Network (@DBlundellNet) January 4, 2022

According to Canadian press, the passengers were a bunch of influencers and reality stars from the province of Quebec. After the flight, at least 30 passengers tested positive for COVID-19

Upon asking to comment on the incident, Canadian prime minister Trudeau said that the irresponsible behaviour was a “slap in the face” to all the civilians who do follow the COVID-19 regulations and called the passengers “idiots“.

First, organiser of the event James Awad (111 Private Club) justified the group’s behaviour but he now understands why this “party on the plane” created all the buzz. Awad said that he is now doing everything that is possible to bring the stranded group back to Canada.

Canadian authorities launched an investigation, fines up to 5,000 CAD (3,500 EUR) per violation can be issued. Passengers endangering the life of others or cause damage to infrastructure or aircraft risk three years of jail sentence, the Canadian Government said in a statement.