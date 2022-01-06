SunExpress will launch direct regular flights between Vilnius and Antalya

SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa Group, will as of April start direct regular flights between Vilnius and Turkey’s leisure capital – Antalya. Tickets are already available for purchase on the carrier’s website.

SunExpress will perform up to 7 weekly flights, with one-way ticket prices starting at 99,99 EUR.

Aurimas Stikliūnas, Head of Aviation Services at Lithuanian Airports, notes that the launch of new direct flights between Vilnius and Antalya will further enhance connectivity and bring even more opportunities to reach this Turkish leisure destination, popular among Lithuanian holidaymakers.

“For Lithuanians, Turkey remains one of the top holiday destinations. The existing market potential allowed us to attract a new player into our market which will operate regular flights. Growing competition on the route will bring customers added value in the form of more attractive prices and a better product offering. Until now, SunExpress operated chartered flights between Lithuania and Turkey on behalf of several tour operators. Starting from April, leisure travellers will for the first time have the opportunity to plan their holidays in Turkey individually. All in all, reaching Antalya will become even more simple”, states Mr Stikliūnas.

SunExpress is a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa Group and is is headquartered in Antalya. The airline operates regular and chartered flights to more than 200 routes in 74 destinations in 29 countries, as well as destinations in Northern Africa, and by the Mediterranean, Black and Red seas.

Vilnius, Lithuania, January 6th, 2022