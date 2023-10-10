SunExpress to increase flights from Berlin to Turkey in 2024

SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, is planning to increase the number of flights in its 2024 summer flight schedule – Turkey is a popular travel destination from BER.

The country attracts millions of tourists every year thanks to its mix of popular beach resorts, interesting metropolises, culture and history. Turkey was the second most important destination after Spain from BER in summer 2023. For this reason, SunExpress will significantly increase its capacity and number of flights on the routes to the Turkish Riviera and Anatolia. In addition, two new destinations – Diyarbak?r and Kayseri – will be served. For next summer, the airline expects demand to continue to grow and is increasing the route to ten destinations with a total of 56 departures per week.

The airline, which was recently named “Best Leisure Airline in Europe” by Skytrax, is catering for an extended summer in the capital again this year due to high demand with more than 50 additional flights from September to November.

09 October 2023, 14:10