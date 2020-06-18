SunExpress resumes flights from Berlin to Turkey

The Turkish airline SunExpress has already resumed several flights a week between Berlin-Tegel and Antalya and Izmir. Starting on 26 June, there will also be flights to Ankara and Dalaman once a week (Saturdays). All connections can be booked immediately.
Information for passengers
There is a general travel warning in place for travelling to countries outside the European Union until 31 August 2020. Therefore, travellers are encouraged to find out about any current travel restrictions and information in the respective country before starting their journey.
Furthermore, passengers are also asked to arrive two hours before departure and to look at the changed processes at Berlin’s airports before their flight. At both airports, passengers must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose in the terminals and observe the general distancing and hygiene rules. Due to changed processes at the security checkpoints, each passenger is only allowed to carry one piece of hand luggage.
17.06.2020