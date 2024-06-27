SunExpress now from Cologne/Bonn to Samsun, Turkey

SunExpress has launched a new route connecting Cologne/Bonn Airport in Germany to Samsun, Turkey. The inaugural flight departed on June 26, marking the airline’s expansion just ahead of the summer holidays in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Samsun, situated on Turkey’s Black Sea coast, is known for its economic significance, historical landmarks, including Amisos Hill and Atakum Beach, and cultural attractions.

Flights operate every Wednesday, departing Cologne/Bonn at 07:40 and taking approximately four hours.

Travellers can book tickets through SunExpress’s website, which also offers flights to other Turkish destinations like Ankara, Antalya, and Dalaman.