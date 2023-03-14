SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, welcomed 10.7 million passengers on board in 2022. Breaking passenger number records, the carrier saw a load factor of 85%, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Achieving a revenue of around €1,49 billion in 2022 - above pre-pandemic levels and exceeding its profit target, SunExpress will also reach the largest network in its history this summer adding 26 new routes and plans to carry more than 12 million passengers by the end of the year.

Max Kownatzki, CEO of SunExpress, said: "As we continue to support the recovery after the earthquake, we are more confident than ever in Turkey's unwavering strength to recover quickly. In order to support this recovery, we have focused on promoting Turkey and Turkish tourism abroad even more intensively as Turkey's tourism ambassador. With this focus, we will continue to contribute to the Turkish economy and employment in the country."

Kownatzki stated that the upcoming period is very important in terms of tourism and added: "Strong demand for Turkey continues for the summer period. As SunExpress, we are increasing our seat capacity by 13% and expanding our flight network with 26 new routes to meet this demand."