SunExpress adds Izmir to Antalya in summer schedule from Budapest Airport

Budapest Airport announces another important new route this week, as one of Turkey’s largest airlines, SunExpress, increases the number of flights it operates from the Hungarian gateway. Launching a weekly service from 18 June to the popular resort of Izmir, the Turkish carrier is set to add to its flying programme from Budapest during the height of the summer season.

“It’s great to see SunExpress further expand its operations from Budapest this summer. The introduction to Izmir, a destination previously only served by charter, will see a key city added to our route map,” comments Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “We’re sure that SunExpress’ new service will prove popular to Turkey’s third largest city (in terms of population), best known for its Western-orientation and therefore an in-demand tourist attraction for summer vacations.”

SunExpress’ Izmir link joins its established service to Antalya, while Pegasus Airlines offers connections to Sabiha Gökçen and Turkish Airlines operates to Istanbul from Budapest: “With a choice of three carriers offering an increasing range of services to Turkey, our passengers are provided with the option of many different frequencies and services to this exquisite transcontinental country,” adds Bogáts.

Hungary’s capital city airport will operate 35 weekly flights to Turkey during Summer 22, with SunExpress having a 13% share of the market. All SunExpress flights from Budapest will be flown by the carrier’s fleet of 189-seat 737-800s.