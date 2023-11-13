SunExpress buys up to 90 Boeing 737 MAX jets at the Dubai Air Show

Announced at the Dubai Air Show, SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, is set to elevate its growth trajectory with a commitment to purchase up to 90 fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX jets. This strategic decision underscores SunExpress’s commitment to meeting market demand and expanding its international presence.

The agreement, which includes 28 737-8 and 17 737-10 models, opens the door for an additional 45 737 MAX airplanes, showcasing the airline’s confidence in Boeing’s renowned single-aisle aircraft. SunExpress had previously ordered 42 737-8s, with nine already delivered, and this new commitment solidifies their trust in the 737 MAX to cater to the growing travel demands within Turkey and beyond.

“SunExpress’s continued commitment to the 737 MAX reflects its confidence in the airplane’s capability to meet demand from travelers to popular destinations across Turkey and beyond,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “The 737 MAX is a proven airplane on the SunExpress network, delivering unmatched fuel efficiency and reliability.”

The 737 MAX offers carriers flexibility for short- and medium-haul air travel, an ideal airplane family for leisure operators such as SunExpress. The 737-8 seats 162 to 200 passengers depending on configuration and offers a range of up to 6,480 km (3,500 nautical miles), while the 737-10, the largest 737 MAX model, offers a range of up to 5,740 km (3,100 nautical miles). The 737 MAX family reduces fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes they replace.

SunExpress, which specializes in offering direct connections between Europe, Türkiye and popular holiday destinations, continues to expand its Boeing 737 fleet to support its significant growth. In 2022, the airline’s passenger count reached nearly 11 million across 175 routes to 30 countries.