Sunclass Airlines and Lufthansa Technik expand their cooperation

Sunclass Airlines, a prominent Danish leisure airline, and Lufthansa Technik have extended and expanded their collaboration by signing contracts for Total Component Support (TCS®) covering Airbus A321neo and A330neo fleets until January 2030.

The agreement also extends component support for the Airbus A321ceo fleet. This partnership includes parts provision, MRO services, logistics support, and a dedicated homebase stock at Copenhagen Airport. Lufthansa Technik has been supporting Sunclass Airlines for years, offering various services including consumable & expendables, base maintenance, and digital solutions.

Sunclass Airlines aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction through this partnership, leveraging Lufthansa Technik’s expertise. Executives from both companies express satisfaction with the extended cooperation, emphasising the mutual benefits and strengthening Lufthansa Technik’s presence as a leading MRO provider in Scandinavia.