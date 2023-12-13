Sunclass Airlines inaugurates brand new Airbus A330-900

A second Airbus A330-900neo has been added today to Sunclass Airlines’ fleet. This new aircraft offers increased comfort for passengers and boasts a CO2 reduction of up to 23% per passenger kilometre. Sunclass Airlines (formerly Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia) aims to replace its entire existing fleet with neo models by the end of 2030, as part of their commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by 25% by 2030 and achieve zero emissions by 2050.

Valdemar Warburg, the CEO, emphasises the company’s dedication to reducing their environmental impact. The initiative aligns with a comprehensive strategy launched in 2022 by Sunclass Airlines and tour operators Ving and Spies’ parent company, Nordic Leisure Travel Group, to reduce CO2 emissions from flights and hotels.

Warburg highlights the positive impact of these neo aircraft on passenger experience, citing ergonomic seats, large screens for each seat, and a quieter cabin, elements that have received positive feedback from passengers.