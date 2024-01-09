Sunclass Airlines’ first Airbus A321 still grounded after hangar incident

The arrival of the first Airbus A321neo with registration OY-VKA marked an eagerly awaited addition to Sunclass Airlines’ fleet. However, the aircraft’s debut was marred by an unforeseen setback. After a flight from the Airbus Finkenwerder factory to Copenhagen Airport, where it was set to commence operations just before Christmas, the aircraft found itself grounded due to an incident within the hangar.

Unfortunately, details surrounding the nature of the accident remain undisclosed. The airline has confirmed the incident but hasn’t provided specifics regarding the nature of the mishap or a clear timeline for when the plane will be ready for its inaugural passenger flights. This unexpected delay has left both the airline and the Danish tour operator managing Sunclass Airlines in a challenging position, especially during the holiday season when travel demands are typically high.

The incident has resulted in a halt to the aircraft’s scheduled operations, leaving passengers awaiting their flights and the airline navigating unexpected operational hurdles. Clarity on the circumstances and the timeline for resolving the issue is eagerly awaited by both the airline industry and potential passengers looking forward to flying with Sunclass Airlines aboard this new Airbus A321neo.