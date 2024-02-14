Sunclass Airbus A330 to Gran Canaria diverts to Amsterdam due engine default

A Sunclas Airlines Airbus A330-300 (reg. OY-VKI), chartered by travel agency Ving en route from Stockholm Arlanda to Gran Canaria on flight DK1784 was forced to land in Amsterdam this 14 February due to a detected fault with one engine.

The safe landing occurred after the pilots identified the engine running too hot. The decision to land in Amsterdam was made as it was the closest location for routine checks.

The flight carried 382 passengers, mainly Swedes. Ving’s communication manager, Claes Pellvik, emphasised that safety is their top priority and that they do not compromise on it.

Technicians will now investigate the cause of the engine issue.