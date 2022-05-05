Aviator continues to develop partnership with Sunclass Airlines

Aviator Airport Services Sweden, a full-range provider of aviation services at 15 airports across the Nordics and a family member of Avia Solutions Group, leaders in end-to-end capacity solutions for passenger and cargo airlines worldwide, has signed a new partnership agreement with Sunclass Airlines for ground handling and de-icing services.

Under the new contract Aviator will provide Sunclass Airlines with full ground handling and de-icing services at Stockholm Arlanda, Malmo, and Gothenburg Airports for a 5-year-long period. The new contract extends the scope of Aviator-provided services for the airline as the company has been already providing Sunclass Airlines with high-quality ground handling services.

Sunclass Airlines is a Danish charter airline that operates charter services from Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. The company closely works with Scandinavian tour operators and offers convenient customer-focused charter services.

Jonas Brundin, MD of Aviator Airport Services Sweden, commented: “We are delighted to continue our long-lasting cooperation with Sunclass Airline and have such a trusted partner in our ranks.”

Bent Erlandsen, Director Operations from Sunclass Airlines shared: “Over the years of working with Aviator we were proven, again and again, true professionalism, experience and deep industry knowledge. We are delighted to work together with Aviator and trust that our partnership will continue to develop for many years to come, and that we together continue to deliver great results and a high level of service for our guests.”

Aviator provides high-quality ground handling services: from passenger and baggage handling, to de-icing, cargo and full-freight handling, to station services, including airport security and the Nordic Dino aircraft washing robot.

05 May 2022 / Press Release