A4E welcomes Sunclass Airlines as newest airline member

Airlines for Europe (A4E) proudly welcomes Sunclass Airlines, its 17th full member, effective immediately.

Sunclass Airlines, a Nordic charter operator, brings over 60 years of experience, operating services across multiple countries to diverse destinations. Known for its commitment to service excellence, the airline’s expertise in tourism and charter aviation aligns with A4E’s focus on sustainable and affordable aviation.

Ourania Georgoutsakou, A4E’s Managing Director, highlighted the importance of Sunclass Airlines’ insights from the regions they serve as the EU Fit for 55 legislation is implemented. Valdemar Warburg, CEO of Sunclass Airlines, emphasised shared priorities in safety, sustainability, and competitiveness within the European aviation market.