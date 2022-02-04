Sun Country Airlines Boeing 737-800 suffers right landing gear malfunction while returning to Las Vegas airport

On 3 February, a Sun Country Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered N817SY) operated domestic flight SY110 between Las Vegas and Minneapolis, United States. Shortly after take-off, the pilots received an unsafe gear indication which prompted them to turn the aircraft back to Las Vegas.

Upon landing, the Boeing 737-800 suffered a right landing gear malfunction, causing the aircraft to stop on the runway.

Emergency services rushed to the aircraft to evacuate the 50 passengers and 6 crew members using airstairs before transporting them to the terminal.

“At this point, there is no report of injuries,” the airline wrote in a statement, adding: “Sun Country has activated its emergency response plan and is responding to this incident in coordination with local authorities and the NTSB.”

Sun Country Boeing 737-800 (N817SY, built 2001) suffered a partial collapse of its right main gear whilst returning to land at Las Vegas-Intl (KLAS), NV. After take-off on flight #SY110 to Minneapolis, the pilots received an unsafe gear indication. @AviationSafety pic.twitter.com/2EHF7pzws6 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) February 4, 2022