Sun-Air of Scandinavia launches Billund – Brussels route on 7 September

Brussels Airport is pleased to welcome the return of Danish airline Sun-Air of Scandinavia, which flies in the colours of British Airways, from September onwards. Sun-Air will start on 7 September with 10 flights a week between Billund and Brussels. This will guarantee the connection between Brussels Airport and the Danish LEGO-city.

These flights will be operated with a Dornier Do-328 Jet under a British Airways flight number.

Brussels Airlines announced 2 weeks ago it would leave Billund until at least March 2021, and it cancelled the wet-lease contract with CityJet which was operating the route with CRJ900 aircraft. This opened a room of opportunity for Sun-Air.

Sun Air of Scandinavia, based in Billund, Denmark, has a fleet of 14 Dornier Do-328 jets.