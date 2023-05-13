British Airways franchise Sun-Air launches Billund-Gothenburg route

The Danish airline SUN-AIR is ready to open a new route from Billund to Gothenburg in Sweden. The route will be operated three times a week using a Dornier 328 Jet.

SUN-AIR, a franchise partner of British Airways, previously flew from Aarhus to Gothenburg but discontinued that route in 2019. Now the company is attempting to reestablish the connection, this time from Billund Airport.

The new route also offers passengers the opportunity to fly between Billund and Helsinki via Gothenburg with Finnair. SUN-AIR provides complimentary meals, newspapers, and free beverages onboard their flights.