Summer 2024: Air France expands network and continues roll-out of new long-haul cabins

By
André Orban
-
0
0
Air France Airbus A350-900

In the summer of 2024, Air France is expanding its global network and continuing to upgrade its long-haul cabins. The highlights of the press release issued today include:

  1. Network Expansion:
    • Air France will operate to 189 destinations in 74 countries.
    • New routes from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Phoenix (USA), Verona (Italy), Kalamata (Greece), and Narvik-Lofoten (Norway).
    • Increased capacity with flights to 85 long-haul destinations, up 9% from the previous year.
  2. North American Focus:
    • Resuming flights to Minneapolis and inaugurating a new direct service to Phoenix.
    • Extending service to Raleigh-Durham and increasing weekly flights.
    • Special flights for the Cannes Film Festival between Los Angeles and Nice.
  3. Global Reach:
    • Extending service to Abu Dhabi and resuming direct flights to Dar Es Salam.
    • More flights to Japan and increased frequencies on key African and Indian Ocean routes.
  4. Cabin Upgrades:
    • Continuation of refurbishment of Boeing 777-300ERs and Airbus A350-900s with new long-haul cabins.
    • Introduction of new cabins on additional routes including Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, and Tokyo-Narita.
  5. Short- and Medium-Haul Routes:
    • Operating 102 destinations and 45 seasonal routes in France and Europe.
    • Introduction of three new routes from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Verona, Narvik-Lofoten, and Kalamata.
  6. Transavia France:
    • Air France-KLM Group’s low-cost subsidiary will operate to 116 destinations in 33 countries via 206 routes.

The detailed flight schedule and fares are available on the Air France website.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.