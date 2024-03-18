Summer 2024: Air France expands network and continues roll-out of new long-haul cabins

In the summer of 2024, Air France is expanding its global network and continuing to upgrade its long-haul cabins. The highlights of the press release issued today include:

Network Expansion: Air France will operate to 189 destinations in 74 countries.

New routes from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Phoenix (USA), Verona (Italy), Kalamata (Greece), and Narvik-Lofoten (Norway).

Increased capacity with flights to 85 long-haul destinations, up 9% from the previous year. North American Focus: Resuming flights to Minneapolis and inaugurating a new direct service to Phoenix.

Extending service to Raleigh-Durham and increasing weekly flights.

Special flights for the Cannes Film Festival between Los Angeles and Nice. Global Reach: Extending service to Abu Dhabi and resuming direct flights to Dar Es Salam.

More flights to Japan and increased frequencies on key African and Indian Ocean routes. Cabin Upgrades: Continuation of refurbishment of Boeing 777-300ERs and Airbus A350-900s with new long-haul cabins.

Introduction of new cabins on additional routes including Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, and Tokyo-Narita. Short- and Medium-Haul Routes: Operating 102 destinations and 45 seasonal routes in France and Europe.

Introduction of three new routes from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Verona, Narvik-Lofoten, and Kalamata. Transavia France: Air France-KLM Group’s low-cost subsidiary will operate to 116 destinations in 33 countries via 206 routes.

The detailed flight schedule and fares are available on the Air France website.