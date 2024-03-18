Summer 2024: Air France expands network and continues roll-out of new long-haul cabins

In the summer of 2024, Air France is expanding its global network and continuing to upgrade its long-haul cabins. The highlights of the press release issued today include:
- Network Expansion:
- Air France will operate to 189 destinations in 74 countries.
- New routes from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Phoenix (USA), Verona (Italy), Kalamata (Greece), and Narvik-Lofoten (Norway).
- Increased capacity with flights to 85 long-haul destinations, up 9% from the previous year.
- North American Focus:
- Resuming flights to Minneapolis and inaugurating a new direct service to Phoenix.
- Extending service to Raleigh-Durham and increasing weekly flights.
- Special flights for the Cannes Film Festival between Los Angeles and Nice.
- Global Reach:
- Extending service to Abu Dhabi and resuming direct flights to Dar Es Salam.
- More flights to Japan and increased frequencies on key African and Indian Ocean routes.
- Cabin Upgrades:
- Continuation of refurbishment of Boeing 777-300ERs and Airbus A350-900s with new long-haul cabins.
- Introduction of new cabins on additional routes including Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, and Tokyo-Narita.
- Short- and Medium-Haul Routes:
- Operating 102 destinations and 45 seasonal routes in France and Europe.
- Introduction of three new routes from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Verona, Narvik-Lofoten, and Kalamata.
- Transavia France:
- Air France-KLM Group’s low-cost subsidiary will operate to 116 destinations in 33 countries via 206 routes.
The detailed flight schedule and fares are available on the Air France website.