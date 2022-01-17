Storm hits US East Coast and Canada, thousands of flights cancelled

A powerful winter storm battered much of the eastern United States on Sunday, disrupting travel and causing power outages across the region.

Weather alerts were issued from Alabama to Maine and the state governors of Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina declared states of emergency due to the storm.

In Canada, the storm is expected to bring 20 to 40 centimetres of snow in southern and eastern Ontario, the province that shares part of its border with New York State, the government weather forecast agency said.

More than 3,000 domestic flights to and from the United States were cancelled on Sunday, and more than 8,000 flights were delayed.