Storm Eowyn grounds 1124 flights across UK and Ireland

torm Eowyn caused significant aviation disruption across the UK and Ireland, with over 1,100 flights cancelled on Friday—impacting nearly 20% of scheduled operations. Key airports like Dublin, Edinburgh, Heathrow, and Glasgow faced the most cancellations, affecting around 50,000 passengers.

While Dublin Airport reported improving conditions by Friday evening, knock-on effects are expected into the weekend. Travellers have been urged to check with airlines for updates.

Key Impacts on Aviation:

Dublin Airport: 230 cancellations (120 departures, 110 arrivals).

230 cancellations (120 departures, 110 arrivals). Edinburgh Airport: 165 cancellations (85 departures, 80 arrivals); further disruptions likely.

165 cancellations (85 departures, 80 arrivals); further disruptions likely. Heathrow and Glasgow Airports: Significant cancellations reported, alongside disruptions at Aberdeen, Belfast, Newcastle, and Liverpool airports.

Broader Transport Disruptions:

All ScotRail services were suspended Friday, with limited operations anticipated Saturday.

services were suspended Friday, with limited operations anticipated Saturday. Ferry services were cancelled across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

were cancelled across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Severe road closures impacted travel in Northern England, Scotland, and Wales.

The storm’s record-breaking winds of 185 km/h caused power outages for over a million homes, with energy restoration expected to take days in some areas.