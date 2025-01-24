Storm Eowyn grounds 1124 flights across UK and Ireland

torm Eowyn caused significant aviation disruption across the UK and Ireland, with over 1,100 flights cancelled on Friday—impacting nearly 20% of scheduled operations. Key airports like Dublin, Edinburgh, Heathrow, and Glasgow faced the most cancellations, affecting around 50,000 passengers.
While Dublin Airport reported improving conditions by Friday evening, knock-on effects are expected into the weekend. Travellers have been urged to check with airlines for updates.
Key Impacts on Aviation:
- Dublin Airport: 230 cancellations (120 departures, 110 arrivals).
- Edinburgh Airport: 165 cancellations (85 departures, 80 arrivals); further disruptions likely.
- Heathrow and Glasgow Airports: Significant cancellations reported, alongside disruptions at Aberdeen, Belfast, Newcastle, and Liverpool airports.
Passenger Update – 07.45 Friday
As of 07.45, airlines have cancelled around 230 flights scheduled to depart from and arrive into #DublinAirport this morning due to #StormÉowyn.
Winds remain very strong in the Dublin region and are expected to remain that way throughout the… pic.twitter.com/zoKYVaaLwK
— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 24, 2025
Broader Transport Disruptions:
- All ScotRail services were suspended Friday, with limited operations anticipated Saturday.
- Ferry services were cancelled across Scotland and Northern Ireland.
- Severe road closures impacted travel in Northern England, Scotland, and Wales.
The storm’s record-breaking winds of 185 km/h caused power outages for over a million homes, with energy restoration expected to take days in some areas.