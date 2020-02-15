Storm Dennis to impact European air traffic from 15 February, starting with the United Kingdom

The ultra-intense jet stream blowing across the North Atlantic that – next to a new record breaking fastest flight – brought the dangerous Storm Ciara (known as Sabine in Germany) last week, produced another powerful storm, Dennis.

Storm Dennis is expected to bring a range of impacts including delays and cancellations to air traffic. Low-cost airline easyJet already took preventive measures by canceling hundreds of flights to/from the United Kingdom.

We are experiencing significant disruption due to Storm Dennis. Please keep an eye on Flight Tracker for the latest info: https://t.co/0IrXcixh0C pic.twitter.com/LZrMx6tPnn — easyJet (@easyJet) February 15, 2020

The jet stream across the North Atlantic is the result of strong air pressure differences between Arctic low pressure and high pressure areas to the south.

A very persistent positive #NAO creates the perfect conditions for a "train" of explosive #cyclones over the North #Atlantic that will bring high-impact weather conditions for most areas of western/northern #Europe the following days for one more time#UK #wxtwitter #France pic.twitter.com/oobbJcjWIL — Georgios Papavasileiou (@PapavasileiouWX) February 12, 2020

On Tuesday, the UK Met Office named the Storm Dennis, as the fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season.

⚠️Yellow Warning for Wind has been issued ⚠️#StormDennis has been named and will bring very strong winds and potential for disruption to many parts of England and Wales on Saturday. More info here 👉https://t.co/5DlvDs5DcZ Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/VKJ2rGg0oh — Met Office (@metoffice) February 11, 2020

As you can see on 5-day max. winds forecast (ECMWF run) below, while the U.K. and Ireland will get hit the hardest, parts of Europe will get some serious winds too, especially Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France and Switzerland.

Source: windy.com