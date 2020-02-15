Storm Dennis to impact European air traffic from 15 February, starting with the United Kingdom

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
29

The ultra-intense jet stream blowing across the North Atlantic that – next to a new record breaking fastest flight – brought the dangerous Storm Ciara (known as Sabine in Germany) last week, produced another powerful storm, Dennis.

Storm Dennis is expected to bring a range of impacts including delays and cancellations to air traffic. Low-cost airline easyJet already took preventive measures by canceling hundreds of flights to/from the United Kingdom.

The jet stream across the North Atlantic is the result of strong air pressure differences between Arctic low pressure and high pressure areas to the south.

On Tuesday, the UK Met Office named the Storm Dennis, as the fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season.

As you can see on 5-day max. winds forecast (ECMWF run) below, while the U.K. and Ireland will get hit the hardest, parts of Europe will get some serious winds too, especially Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France and Switzerland.

Photo by: Windy.com
CC-BY licence. Feel free to reuse this image, mentioning the author.

Source: windy.com

