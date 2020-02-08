Storm Ciara to impact European air traffic between 8 and 11 February, starting with Ireland

Storm Ciara is rushing over the Atlantic at speeds up to 350 km/h and should hit Ireland from 15:00 UTC today (Saturday 8 February).

The UK Met Office expects 20 to 40mm of rain to fall across Ireland, with up to 80mm over some areas of higher ground within 18 hours. Gusts of 80 to 100km/h are likely across inland areas. They could reach speeds of 115km/h and possibly 130km/h in exposed hills and coasts.

A yellow warning for wind (becoming an amber warning in some areas) covers Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and north Wales on Saturday. In the Republic of Ireland, weather service Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for counties in the west and the north of the country.

From Sunday noon, the storm will continue to the European continent from the north of France to Scandinavia with the same ranges of wind speed and rainfall. The meteorological offices of the respective countries have issued warnings varying from yellow to orange.

Storm Ciara is expected to bring a range of impacts including delays and cancellations to air traffic, although no flights have been cancelled yet.

https://twitter.com/weatherchannel/status/1226163022537854976

Dear travelers, the weather forecast for this Sunday, February 9, will have no impact on flights departing from or arriving at Brussels Airport throughout the day. However, in the evening, stronger winds may cause flights departing from Brussels Airport to be delayed. #StormCiara — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) February 8, 2020

Due to the expected severe storm over Northern and Central Europe, the entire air traffic may be affected from Sunday afternoon (9 February) to Tuesday morning (11 February), including Eurowings flights. Please check the status of your flight: https://t.co/2IgU0VAbKN pic.twitter.com/kwf7MPcheO — Eurowings (@eurowings) February 8, 2020