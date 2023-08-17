Stewardess sentenced for gross drunkenness

A 20-year-old flight attendant has been sentenced for gross drunkenness after being found heavily intoxicated on a flight from Stockholm Arlanda to Riga.

The incident was reported by a colleague who noticed the smell of alcohol. The woman’s blood alcohol level was 1.18, and she had been responsible for flight safety. She admitted to drinking the day before the flight, and although she claimed to have stopped drinking well before her shift, her high blood alcohol level led to her arrest.

The court has given her a suspended 40-day sentence and a fine, noting her previously clean record and that she was responsible for flight safety. The court also considered the issue of whether the offence should be considered a species offence, as it pertains to aviation operations, but ultimately chose a non-custodial penalty.