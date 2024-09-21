StarLux Airlines from Taiwan to pursue oneworld Alliance membership by 2025, expanding global reach

Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines has announced plans to apply for membership in the oneworld Alliance by the end of 2025, potentially marking the alliance’s first entry into Taiwan.

StarLux CEO Chai Chien-hua stated that joining oneworld would allow the airline to collaborate with member carriers on flight schedules, transits, and frequent flyer programmes. Currently, oneworld includes 13 major airlines such as American Airlines and British Airways, serving over 900 destinations globally. The move is part of StarLux’s broader strategy to enhance efficiency and expand its presence in the international market.

Founded in 2018, StarLux turned its first profit in 2023 and currently operates 29 routes. The airline is also expanding its fleet, with plans to increase flights to U.S. destinations and receive additional aircraft, including cargo planes, by 2029.