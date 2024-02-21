STARLUX Airlines orders five Airbus A350F and three Airbus A330neo

Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines has placed a firm order for five all-new Airbus A350F freighters and three more Airbus A330neo aircraft. The agreement was signed at the Singapore Airshow by KW Chang, Chairman of STARLUX Airlines and Christian Scherer, CEO of the Commercial Aircraft business of Airbus.

“STARLUX Airlines has continuously nurtured the cargo market since its inception, capitalising on the strategic advantages offered by Taiwan’s geographical location,” said STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai.

“With this order, STARLUX will become the first Taiwanese airline to operate the next-generation A350F widebody freighter. In an era of climate change, the A350F has unbeatable efficiency in terms of fuel burn, CO2 emissions, and economics, offering significant energy-saving and carbon reduction benefits. It not only meets customer requirements for carbon reduction but also aligns with STARLUX’s ESG plan to achieve zero emissions by 2050. Additionally, the three new A330neos will strengthen our fleet advantage and provide greater flexibility for passenger operations.”

“We love working with STARLUX Airlines in building and strengthening its fleet,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales, Commercial Aircraft. “Operating both the latest generation Airbus single aisle and widebody aircraft brings the airline enormous benefits. It significantly reduces fuel consumption and carbon emission and offers unrivalled levels of technical commonality, benefits in maintenance and training. The A350F, the only new generation large freighter, will fit seamlessly into this all-Airbus fleet and enable STARLUX Airlines to compete effectively with the leading players in key cargo markets.”